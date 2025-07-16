Robert Plant Set To Rock Capitol Theatre This Fall

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman will perform with his band Saving Grace at The Cap.

One of the greatest frontmen from one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Led Zeppelin formed out of London, England in 1968 with singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. The band is one considered one of the pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal, and are one of the most successful rock groups of all time with between 200 to 300 million albums sold worldwide.

Led Zeppelin were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Robert Plant of course has a had a successful solo career in addition to Led Zeppelin, and Rolling Stone magazine readers ranked him as "the greatest of all time singers" in a 2011 poll.

Robert Plant And Allison Krauss Perform At The Greek Theatre Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

Robert Plant had been collaborating with bluegrass-country singer and violinist Alison Krauss for well over a decade recording and performing live. They released the album Raising Sand in 2007 which became huge hit, going platinum, and winning 5 Grammys. Another album Raise the Roof was released in 2021.

Ultimate Classic Rock reported earlier today that Robert Plant will release a new album Saving Grace on Sept. 26 and it marks Plant's first solo album since 2017's Carry Fire. Plant and his band Saving Grace will also tour in the U.S. for the first time. Fall U.S. tour dates include a stop Nov. 8 in Port Chester, NY @Capitol Theatre.

Tickets for Robert Plant's Saving Grace Featuring Suzi Dian at Capitol Theatre go on sale Fri, Jul 18 at 10am through ticketmaster and the Capitol Theatre box office. Get more info here. For a full schedule of shows check out the Capitol Theatre website.

