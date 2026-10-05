Popular Steakhouse Chain Opening New Hudson Valley Location

An empty Route 9 restaurant will soon become the Hudson Valley's newest steak restaurant.

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Back in May, we reported that LongHorn Steakhouse was planning to take over the former TGI Fridays at 2594 South Road in Poughkeepsie Plaza. Now, the shopping center has confirmed the move, adding the restaurant chain to its online restaurant directory.

The listing includes LongHorn’s logo and a description of its steaks, ribs, chicken and other menu items, followed by “Coming Soon!”

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

The restaurant is already hiring staff in anticipation of the new location. There is a restaurant manager job posting on Indeed for LongHorn with the new location's Poughkeepsie address. The listing offers a salary of $56,000 to $69,000 a year.

The original plans involve more than putting a new sign on the vacant TGI Fridays. Documents submitted to the town call for removing the outdoor patio, updating landscaping and replacing the dumpster pad. Our earlier report also outlined dedicated “To Go” parking spaces near the Route 9 entrance.

Town records show that the proposal received conditional amended site plan approval, with the Planning Board also accepting the architecture. The applicant was required to address comments from town departments and the Arlington Fire Department, including showing where mechanical equipment would be located and how it would be screened. We haven’t confirmed whether every condition has been satisfied.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

The Poughkeepsie Plaza area has added several new stores over the past year, including a J Crew Factory Outlet and a new Five Below store. Now, with the announcement of LongHorn Steakhouse, another empty storefront will bring even more life to this thriving shopping plaza.

We’ll keep watching for an official opening date so local steak fans can start making those dinner reservations.