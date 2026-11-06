Hudson Valley Chick-fil-A Plans Freebies at Grand Opening

The Hudson Valley’s newest Chick-fil-A has announced when it will open, and how to score a free meal.

Chicken sandwich fans can officially circle November 12 on their calendars. Chick-fil-A says that's when its new Kingston restaurant at 1 Miron Lane will begin serving customers. The Ulster County location will offer dine-in service, a drive-thru, carry-out and mobile pickup. Operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 6:30am to 10pm.

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Chick-fil-A Handing Out Complimentary Meals

For opening day, the restaurant is throwing what it calls a “Moove-In Party.” Customers who show up wearing cow print can receive a free entree or kid’s meal. Luckily, you don’t have to squeeze into a full cow costume. The company says a simple cow-spotted accessory is more than enough to score some free food.

Breakfast choices include a Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill or four-count Chick-n-Minis. Lunch and dinner options include an original or spicy chicken sandwich, eight-count original or grilled nuggets, or a five-count Nugget Kid’s Meal.

The offer is available inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru, with no purchase necessary. It’s limited to one per qualifying customer while supplies last.

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Kingston Chick-fil-A Ready to Open

The restaurant will be operated by Asmeret Mekonen, who spent 25 years working in finance and operations before joining her brother Aman’s Chick-fil-A restaurant in Queens as general manager in 2020. She later helped at her brother Senay’s Bronx restaurant and worked alongside other operators throughout New York City.

Mekonen says family trips to the Hudson Valley helped her develop an appreciation for the area. Her new restaurant is expected to create approximately 125 jobs.

To mark the opening, Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America to support the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The Kingston restaurant will participate in the company’s Shared Table program, which sends surplus food to local nonprofits.