Longtime Voice of WPDH Has Passed Away at 59

For years, one of the most recognizable voices on Hudson Valley radio belonged to a man most listeners never knew by name.

Steven Stewart, known professionally as "Zeus The Voice," passed away on October 26 at the age of 59. If you've listened to 101.5 WPDH over the years, you've certainly heard Zeus. His unmistakable, deep, booming voice has been a fixture on the station, providing the powerful station IDs, contest announcements, and other imaging that have helped give WPDH its signature sound.

While Zeus may not have been a household name, his voice was heard by millions of people around the world.

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The Voice Behind 101.5 WPDH

Stewart was a graduate of the North Carolina School of Broadcasting who turned his incredible voice into an international career. Through his company, Zeus The Voice, he provided voiceover work for some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports and television.

His impressive list of clients included FOX, FOX Sports, MSNBC, The Weather Channel, MLB Network, TNT, Discovery Channel, the Smithsonian Channel and Panasonic. His voice was also featured in promotions for the Indianapolis Colts and major college football programs.

Despite working with some of the biggest names in broadcasting, Zeus was also the voice of 101.5 WPDH, where his work became an integral part of the classic rock listening experience.

Photo by Lee Campbell on Unsplash gray and brown corded headphones

Remembering Steven Stewart

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 30, 1966, Stewart grew up in Raleigh and remained a lifelong University of North Carolina fan.

His talent for entertaining people started at an early age, when he would amuse family and friends with impressions. In addition to his professional voiceover career, Stewart loved singing, songwriting and playing guitar.

Stewart was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Peggy, who passed away in 2024. The couple met while he was working as a DJ in Cheraw, South Carolina.

A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach or a charity of the donor's choice.