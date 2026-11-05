Big Changes Coming to the Hudson Valley After Election Day

While most of the attention on Election Day was focused on which politicians would win, Hudson Valley voters also made some important decisions that could affect their property taxes, local governments and neighborhoods for years to come.

From spending millions to preserve open space to limiting how long politicians can stay in office, here's what residents voted to change on November 3.

East Fishkill Approves $20 Million to Preserve Open Space

Voters in East Fishkill narrowly approved a plan allowing the town to borrow up to $20 million to purchase undeveloped land and protect it from future development. The measure passed with approximately 54% of the vote and will take effect January 1.

Town officials estimate the borrowing could cost less than $99 annually for a homeowner with a property valued at $550,000. School taxes will not be affected.

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New Paltz Rejects Government Merger

A proposal to eliminate the Village of New Paltz and merge its government with the town was rejected by voters.

More than 60% of voters in both municipalities opposed the consolidation, which supporters argued could have lowered property taxes and streamlined government services. The decision means the town and village will continue operating as separate governments.

Wallkill Approves Term Limits

In Orange County, approximately 65% of Wallkill voters approved a new law limiting the town supervisor and council members to eight years in their respective offices.

Former council members will still be eligible to serve up to eight additional years as town supervisor.

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Changes to Highway Departments

Voters in two Hudson Valley communities made different decisions about how their highway departments should operate.

In Chester, 59% rejected a proposal to replace the elected highway superintendent with an appointed official.

Meanwhile, Marbletown voters narrowly approved eliminating their elected highway superintendent position and replacing it with a public works commissioner appointed by the Town Board. The measure passed by just 20 votes.

Library Funding Approved Across the Hudson Valley

Voters also approved library funding measures throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties. In Dutchess County, approved measures included funding for libraries serving Poughkeepsie, Pleasant Valley, Rhinebeck, Beekman and several other communities.

The Poughkeepsie Public Library District's approved 2027 budget includes approximately $13.36 million in operating expenditures and previously authorized debt payments.