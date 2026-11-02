Hudson Valley Pet Destination Goes on Market After 47 Years

A popular Hudson Valley business that has been serving local pet lovers for nearly five decades is now on the market.

An Ulster County destination for pet owners and farmers for 47 years has listed its property, leaving some customers wondering about the future of their favorite pet supply store. The locally owned shop specializes in pet food, animal feed and supplies for everything from household pets to farm animals.

The business has also earned an impressive reputation among customers, with a 4.8-star online rating. Customers frequently praise the store's knowledgeable employees, friendly service and wide selection of products.

Now, the longtime business and its surrounding commercial property are being offered for sale.

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The Barnyard in Kingston Listed for $1.75 Million

According to a new commercial real estate listing, The Barnyard, located along Route 28 between Kingston and Woodstock, was placed on the market October 27 with an asking price of $1.75 million.

The one-acre property includes three buildings totaling approximately 6,700 square feet.

The main building houses The Barnyard, with nearly 4,000 square feet of retail space spread across two floors. A separate 1,300-square-foot building is currently occupied by a tax preparation business, while a recently constructed 1,500-square-foot steel building provides additional storage space.

The listing describes The Barnyard as a profitable, fully staffed, turnkey business with an established customer base.

Potential buyers have the option of purchasing the operating business, the real estate or exploring a combination of both.

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What Will Happen to The Barnyard?

While the property could potentially be used for another commercial purpose, the listing emphasizes the opportunity for someone to take over the existing store and continue serving its longtime customers.

Located along a busy stretch of Route 28 that connects Kingston to the Catskills, the property reportedly sees approximately 20,000 vehicles pass by each day.

It's unclear why the current owners have decided to sell after nearly five decades in business. However, there's no indication that The Barnyard is closing, and the real estate listing specifically promotes the opportunity to continue operating the established store.

For now, customers can continue shopping at The Barnyard while the owners look for someone interested in taking over the longtime Hudson Valley business.