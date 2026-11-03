Massive New Development Planned for Casperkill Golf Course

There have been plans to transform one of the Hudson Valley's most recognizable golf courses for years, but a new proposal could finally bring hundreds of homes, a hotel and other major changes to the property.

The Casperkill Golf Club in the Town of Poughkeepsie has been the subject of several development proposals over the years, including a plan announced in 2023 that would have brought a grocery store, restaurants and apartments to the property.

Now, the Town of Poughkeepsie is considering a much larger vision that would transform approximately 348 acres while preserving the existing golf course.

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Previous Plans for Casperkill Never Materialized

Back in July 2023, WPDH reported on a proposal to build a new shopping and residential community on an 11-acre section of the Casperkill property along Route 9.

The plans included a specialty grocery store, several restaurants, including one with a drive-thru, and 26 residential units. Approximately 85,000 square feet of commercial development was proposed.

The project was compared to Eastdale Village and Hudson Heritage, two developments that combined shopping, dining and residential living in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Despite going through the town's planning process, the proposed grocery store and restaurants never materialized.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Developer Proposes Much Larger Project

Now, Ginsburg Development Corporation has submitted a new proposal that would dramatically expand the scope of development at Casperkill.

According to documents submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie, the company is proposing 517 residential units, including 443 apartments and 74 townhomes.

Four apartment buildings would contain 86 units each, with another building housing 99 apartments. The development would also include swimming pools, clubhouses and other amenities.

The townhomes would be offered for sale, while the apartments would be rentals. Ten percent of the residential units would be designated as below-market-rate housing.

Perhaps the biggest addition is an 80-room, four-story hotel proposed near Route 9.

The developer has also submitted detailed conceptual site plans and architectural renderings showing what the new buildings and surrounding property could look like.

Unlike the earlier proposal, which concentrated on an 11-acre commercial development, the new plans focus primarily on housing, recreation and open space. Limited commercial development is still proposed along Route 9, but no specific stores or restaurants have been identified.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Will Casperkill Golf Course Remain Open?

One of the biggest questions surrounding development of the property is what would happen to the golf course itself.

According to the new proposal, the existing 18-hole public course would remain.

The golf course dates back to 1944 and was once part of IBM's recreational facilities. For decades, IBM employees and their families enjoyed the property before it eventually became a public golf course.

The developer also plans to preserve environmentally sensitive areas near Casperkill Creek, create publicly accessible walking trails and protect significant portions of the property from future development.

The historic Fort House would also be preserved and converted into a management office.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Could This Plan Finally Move Forward?

While previous development proposals have stalled, the latest plan appears to represent a more comprehensive approach to the property.

Ginsburg Development Corporation has submitted a detailed proposal that includes architectural renderings, site plans and a request for a new zoning district specifically designed for the project.

The developer is asking the town to replace the existing Crown Heights Center Overlay designation with a Casperkill Conservation Development District. That would allow the proposed residential and hotel development while requiring preservation of the golf course and open space.

The proposal is scheduled to be presented to the Poughkeepsie Town Board on Wednesday, November 4.

Although the detailed plans suggest the developer is serious about moving forward, the project remains in its preliminary stages. Zoning changes and other approvals would still be required before construction could begin.