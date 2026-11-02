Brewery Steps in to Support Wappingers Super Kid

A Hudson Valley boy who was leading a national superhero competition has slipped to third place, and a local brewery is stepping in to help him make a comeback.

Wappingers Boy Needs Help in National Competition

As we previously reported, Joey has advanced to the quarterfinals of Stan Lee's Super Kid, a national competition offering children the opportunity to become comic book superheroes.

Joey was born with Noonan syndrome, a rare genetic condition that can affect growth and development. Despite his challenges, Joey's family and friends describe him as having an infectious spirit and natural charisma that makes everyone around him smile.

The contest winner will receive $25,000, four VIP passes to the 2027 Los Angeles Comic Con and an appearance in a special Stan Lee Universe comic book.

thesuperkid.org thesuperkid.org

Joey Falls Behind as Voting Deadline Approaches

After briefly taking first place in his quarterfinal group last week, Joey has slipped to third as of Monday morning, November 2. Voting ends Thursday, November 5, at 10pm Eastern.

Supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours through Joey's official voting page. Additional votes are available through donations supporting the Stan Lee Foundation.

thesuperkid.org thesuperkid.org

Newburgh Brewing Company Swoops in to Support Joey

Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting a special superhero celebration on Wednesday, November 4, to support Joey, a young Town of Wappinger resident competing to become Stan Lee's Super Kid.

The brewery will donate 10% of its sales during the event to the Stan Lee Foundation in order to gain additional votes for Joey.

The celebration runs from 4pm to 10pm, with Joey and his family attending. At 7pm, Joey will help host a special Marvel category during the brewery's weekly trivia competition.

Wednesday's fundraiser takes place at Newburgh Brewing Company, located at 88 Colden Street in Newburgh. Walk-ins are welcome, or guests can make reservations online.

With just one day of voting remaining after the event, Joey's supporters are hoping the Hudson Valley can help push him back into first place.

Vote for Joey here.