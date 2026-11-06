Eggbert Plans Return to Hudson Valley, With a Twist

The Hudson Valley’s favorite talking egg is getting ready for Christmas, and this year he’s adding a little red, white and blue to the celebration.

Devitt’s Nursery in New Windsor has announced that Eggbert’s Christmas on the Farm will return on Black Friday, November 27. This year’s celebration will honor America’s 250th birthday, with some special additions to the annual display.

For anyone who grew up visiting Eggbert, visiting a giant talking egg and telling him what you want for Christmas makes perfect sense. However, people from outside the Hudson Valley may be a bit confused by this beloved local tradition.

The Legend of Eggbert

Jack Devitt purchased Eggbert in 1971 and turned the former egg mascot into a holiday attraction at his New Windsor farm. Generations of local children have since shared their Christmas wishes with him, with some friendly wisecracks thrown in for their parents.

The tradition has continued to grow bigger and bigger every year. When we visited after the attraction’s pandemic hiatus in 2022, Egg Clair made her debut alongside a new animatronic chicken show. Even as the displays changed, getting to meet Eggbert and share your holiday wishlist with the Christmas egg remained the main event.

A. Boris A. Boris

Eggbert's 2026 Schedule

Devitt’s says this year’s visitors can look forward to visits with Eggbert and Eggclair, train rides, Santa, treats and holiday shopping. More surprises are promised, although those details haven’t been revealed yet.

Opening day hours on November 27 are 9am to 5pm. The attraction will also open November 28 from 9am to 5pm and November 29 from 9am to 4pm.

December weekend hours will be Fridays, December 4, 11 and 18, from 3pm to 7pm; Saturdays, December 5, 12 and 19, from 9am to 5pm; and Sundays, December 6, 13 and 20, from 9am to 4pm.

Additional visits are scheduled for December 22 and 23 from 11am to 6pm, and Christmas Eve from 9am to 1pm. Eggbert will also head to Newburgh Brewing Company for Eggbert After Dark on Monday, December 21, from 7pm to 9pm.

Christmas on the Farm is located at 56 Devitt Circle in New Windsor. The Christmas shop will be open seven days a week starting Black Friday, with separate hours from the Eggbert attraction.