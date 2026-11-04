Dutchess Parents on Alert After Suspicious Van Approaches Child

A Hudson Valley school district is warning parents to be on alert after a suspicious driver reportedly approached a young child and offered them candy.

The Wappingers Central School District sent an urgent notification to families on Tuesday, November 3, after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle traveling through a Fishkill neighborhood.

According to Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk, the incident happened in the Elm Crest community, located on Elmcrest Drive in Fishkill. The district says an individual driving a black van reportedly approached an elementary school-aged child and asked if they wanted some candy.

Thankfully, the child was unharmed and immediately reported the encounter to a parent.

Google Maps Google Maps

Wappingers School District Warns Parents About Suspicious Van

The school district shared a photograph of the vehicle, which appears to be a black passenger van with tinted rear windows.

Bonk says the notification was sent as a precaution and to encourage residents to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

"We are sending out this notification to our community as a precautionary measure, and to ask you to stay vigilant for a vehicle that matches this description," Bonk wrote in the message to families.

The superintendent praised the child for doing the right thing by immediately telling a parent about the encounter.

Google Maps Google Maps

What to Do if You Spot the Vehicle

The district is asking anyone who may recognize the van or have information about the person driving it to contact their local police agency. The school district has not released any additional information about the driver or whether police have identified the individual.

Parents are encouraged to remind their children not to approach unfamiliar vehicles and to immediately tell a trusted adult if someone they don't know attempts to speak with them or offer them something.