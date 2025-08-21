State Police Warning for Hudson Valley Residents of Active Phone Scam’s

Scammers in the Hudson Valley have been incredibly bold as of late, with multiple warnings from law enforcment, as well as multiple arrests of scammers having taken place recently in the region. Despite the recent arrests, scammers evidently have not been deterred, as members of the New York State Police just issued a brand new warning to the region.

State Police New Warning to the Public

The latest scam warning was issued by the New York State of Troop K-Poughkeepsie, to local residents in the region. According to the press release, these new scammers have been active, contacting victims by phone.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When contacting the victims, scammers have claimed that the victims have large outstanding balances that need to be paid immediately. Victims afterward are instructed to withdraw large sums of money from a financial institution and meet a "courier" at their residence or a designated location to hand over cash.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This activity of course is blatantly fraudulent and is a scheme purely designed to scam, steal and rob innocent people out of their hard earned money. In addition, to the warning that State Police have issued, they are also instructing the public about ways to avoid becoming a victim of these scammers latest scheme.

State Police Tips to Avoid Scammers

In the same press release issued by the NYSP of Poughkeepsie, they list three (3) tips to help the public avoid scammers.

The first tip is to NEVER, provide your bank account information, Social Security number, or other personal or financial details over the phone or through email.

Get our free mobile app

Tip number two, is if someone contacts you requesting that you withdraw money or hand over cash, that is a immediate and clear sign of a scam.

The final tip issued by the NYSP is if you receive a suspicious call, email, or in-person request, contact the New York State Police immediately before taking any action.

NYSP state that the reason these scams and scammers have proven successful in the past is because they "...often prey on fear and urgency".

The NYSP's last bit of advice in dealing with these scammers is simply to take time to verify and protect yourself and your loved ones.

How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.