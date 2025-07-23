In the world today, scams are unfortunately all to common. Seemingly every of other week, law enforcement from some city or town is issuing a new warning to their local residents regarding some new scam designed to rob regular people of their valuable information and money.

The latest scam that has made waves in recent days was in regards to individuals claiming to be members of the police in the Westchester County city of Yonkers. Yonkers Police have issued an appropriate warning and have even taken two individuals into custody.

Fake Police Scam in Yonkers

Yonkers Police recently offered their warning regarding this new fake police scam and gave details on how individuals can avoid becoming victims to it. According to the press release issued by the Yonkers Police via their official Facebook page, their had been a reported increase in reports from individuals who said they'd been contacted by the "Yonkers Police Internet Crime Unit".

One big problem with that though, is that the "Internet Crime Unit" does not exist. It was stated that the callers/scammers, either attempted to obtain financial information or persuade residents to open bank accounts in a new country, claiming they were a victim of a crime and their old accounts are compromised.

Yonkers Police warning is very clear to, and it is to NOT FALL FOR IT! If anyone gets any unsolicited or suspicious calls from someone trying to convince you to open a bank account over the phone, it should be reported to their non-emergency number at 914-377-7900.

It was also stated that the callers/scammers were "spoofing" phone numbers. Essentially this means the scammers have been able to manipulate caller ID to make it appear that their number is legitimate. The same number previously issued can also be used to help verify whether or not the calls received are legitimate or false.

Fake Police Scammers Arrested

Accompanied with the Yonkers Police warning on this new fake police scam was also a listing of two individuals who had recently been taken into custody for claiming to be members of law enforcment.

The arrested suspects were identified as 30-year old, Hongdong Liu, and his partner in crime, 28-year old, Pinting Lu, both being of Queens, NY. The two reportedly attempted to scam a Yonkers resident out $70,000, claiming to be a Yonkers Police Lieutenant, demanding money to fix their home computer, and claiming it was being used for child pornography.

Previous Stories: Shooting and Robbery Investigation Underway in Westchester County

Together the Yonkers Detective Division, with assistance from their Warrant squad, successfully identified both individuals and brought them into custody.

The release concluded with the Yonkers Police stating that they would "NEVER demand financial information or money transfers", and if anyone receives a call or calls from those claiming to be police, to HANG UP immidiately.

