Forecasters are watching a potential winter storm as we approach late weekend, though the questions of "if" and "where" remain. Many parts of upstate New York are already under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday through late Sunday, as heavy lake-effect snow is expected to arrive by New Year's Day.

But with temperatures in the 50s across other portions of the state, meteorologists say heavy rain will dampen New Year's Eve for the Hudson Valley and New York City. Some areas could even hear a rumble of thunder, as the worst of the rain will arrive by Tuesday evening and last on and off trough the night.

But behind the approaching front, forecasters say Arctic air will arrive giving the Hudson Valley area its coldest temps since early December. Will this lead to snow soon?

Will the Hudson Valley See Snow This Weekend?

Meteorologists say temperatures in the Hudson Valley will begin to drop as the week progresses, with highs only in the 30s by Friday. There is a chance for some snow by Monday, though the projected path of the potential snow storm will more than likely stay south towards the Mid-Atlantic This, of course, is if the storm forms at all.

Many media outlets and weather pages are still airing on the side of caution by saying that it is still too early to predict exactly what will happen this far out. Meteorologists use many different weather models to run data for potential storm tracks, and the consensus so far is that the results are inconclusive.

The chance for snow is never really at zero this time of year in this part if the country, though the Hudson Valley will probably be spared any big time snow, for now.

