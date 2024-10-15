Some areas of New York were under a Frost Advisory Tuesday morning, as temperatures nearly dipped to the freezing mark overnight. But while some towns are forecasted to feel below normal temperatures over the coming days, others parts of New York state have already experienced its first measurable snow of the season.

October snow in New York is nothing really new, particularly in the far northern parts of the state, and in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks.

But large snowstorms can occasionally hit other portions of the state, such as the Capital Region, Southern Tier, and the Hudson Valley, in the month of October. A couple of notable examples are October 4, 1987 snow storm, and the 2011 Halloween nor'easter.

Parts of New York State Saw Its First Snowfall of the Season

MSN reports that a "couple of inches of wet snow" fell in parts of the Adirondacks and North Country. The report goes on to say that the snow fell "mostly at elevations of 1,800 feet or higher."

New York State Mesonet posted pictures on social media of the several inches of snow that fell at the base of Whiteface Mountain, which has an elevation of 2,016 feet. The Post Standard also posted the pictures of the Monday morning snowfall.

National Weather Service to Change Winter Advisories For New York State

PIX11 is reporting that the National Weather Service will change its forecasting for the upcoming winter. Cold weather spells that "pose serious risks" will now be broken down into three possible advisories: a Cold Weather Advisory, an Extreme Cold Watch, or an Extreme Cold Warning.

In areas north like New York, an Extreme Cold Watch will be issued when it feels like -35 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, says PIX11. This sort of advisory could also be upgraded to an Extreme Cold Watch Warning if the threat is imminent, within the next 12 to 36 hours, reports PIX11.

The National Weather Service says that a Cold Weather Advisory will now be used if it feels more like -25 degrees or colder.