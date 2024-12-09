Large Snake Spotted On New York Subway [VIDEO]

Just another day on the subway. Footage of a large snake freely slithering around on the New York City subway has surfaced online. But what may be even more of a surprise is the apparent lack of shock from some the other subway commuters near the reptile.

This may further go to show that New Yorkers really have seen it all, and don't react to very much at all. The other subway riders mostly remain calm, even as the snake approaches their feet.

Many in the comment sections, from several sources, have identified the species of snake as a python. A few others said it could be a black snake, though the animal appears to be way too big to be just a common black snake.

Some species of python can grow to over 20 feet, with Burmese pythons being one of the largest species of snakes on Earth. These snakes are native to areas of Southeast Asia. Burmese pythons have become an invasive species across the U.S., particularly in areas in south Florida, where thousands were smuggled in through the illegal pet trade.

The British tabloid Metro News recently shared footage of a large snake slighting on the New York City subway. However, a quick Google search reveals the same camera footage on Reddit that is at least a year old.

A woman, who does not seem to be concerned by the animal, can be heard asking the snake's handler if it was a boy or a girl. Commenters on Reddit point out that the snake is more than likely a pet being kept by another rider who can be heard talking off camera. Another ride, however, can be heard saying that they need to leave.



Overseas tabloids, such as Metro UK, often share older stories that broke in the U.S. many months later. An example, was the Irish Star, who shared a picture of an alleged Sasquatch mother with baby taken in Dutchess County. The picture had been proven to be a hoax around two years earlier.

