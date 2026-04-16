A deadly stabbing in Upstate New York is under investigation after an early morning fight turned fatal this week.

According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Washington Street and West Avenue, a busy intersection in the city with several gas stations including a Stewart's Shops and a Walgreen's, around 7:30 a.m. on April 14 for reports of a fight in progress. The fight reportedly occurred near the Stewart's Shops on the corner of the intersection.

West Ave. And Washington St. Saratoga Springs/google street view West Ave. And Washington St. Saratoga Springs/google street view loading...

When police arrived, they reportedly found a man suffering from a serious injury and immediately requested EMS. The victim was taken to Saratoga Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has since been identified as John “Clay” Williamson Jr., 44.

Police say a suspect was quickly located by patrol officers and taken into custody at the scene.

West Avenue was temporarily shut down between Church Street and Washington Street as investigators processed the scene.

On April 15, police announced the arrest of Kyle D. Baker, 52, who now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Man charged with murder in early morning fight /Saratoga Springs Police Instagram Man charged with murder in early morning fight /Saratoga Springs Police Instagram loading...

Baker, who has ties to Corinth, was reportedly unhoused and living in a wooded encampment off West Avenue near the train station. According to the Saratoga Springs Mayor John Safford's statement to local media, there are more than 400 unhoused people in the county.

CBS6 Albany also reported, the District Attorney believes the altercation may have stemmed from a dispute over $100.

Baker was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. Baker, reportedly pleaded 'not guilty' at his arraignment late Tuesday night. He was remanded due to prior felonies, according to reports.

A News10 ABC article from 2020, names Baker as one of three men charged with firing a gun at homes in Saratoga County "filled with sleeping people." He was charged with a felony in connection to that case.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact Saratoga Springs Police.