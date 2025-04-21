NASA says that an unusual cosmic phenomena will make an appearance during an upcoming sunrise. Of course, after what has seemed like weeks and months of cloudy skies across many parts of the state, some could say that seeing the Sun is what has become the uncommon occurrence.

However, while astronomers say that our nearest star will indeed be a part of this upcoming cosmic conjunction, there's a little more to it than just that. Scientists say we'll even be able to see this event with the naked eye.

Other Cosmic Events To View This Week

The event is not related to the Lyrids. NASA had reported that the Lyrids meteor shower will peak from late evening April 21, until dawn April 22. However, the entire duration of the event lasts from April 17 to April 26.

NASA says that the Lyrids are known for their "fast and bright meteors". And while this event isn't usually as spectacular as the Perseids in August, scientists say that the Lyrids "can surprise watchers with as many as 100 meteors seen per hour".

Unusual Cosmic Phenomena To Appear Above the Skies of New York State

Smile! Popular Science says that a rare "smiley face" will be seen in the skies early morning Friday, April 25. Astronomers from Popular Science say that approximately at 5:30 AM, Venus, Saturn, and the Moon "will briefly align during a rare triple conjunction to resemble a smiley face when viewed from Earth."

See Also: Cities With the Most UFO Sightings in New York State

The Moon will appear in its thin, crescent phase, which will resemble a "grin" to those viewing it from Earth. Venus will appear slightly higher, while Saturn will be lower and further north, according to Popular Science.

See Also: Bright Orange Object With Glowing Trail Seen Over New York State