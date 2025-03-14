Warmer weather means more time to get outdoors and see what's above. A meteor shower that has been observed for 2,700 years is set to return to the skies of New York state. NASA says that this annual event has been known to surprise viewers with as many as 100 meteors seen per hour.

The meteor shower comes not long after the first total lunar eclipse in over two years. Space.com had reported that the latest total lunar eclipse arrived overnight March 13-14.

The event was known as a blood moon, which Space.com describes as having no special astronomical significance, though the "view in the sky is striking as the usually whitish moon becomes red or ruddy brown."

One of the Oldest Known Meteor Showers Arrives In New York State Soon

NASA reports that the Lyrids meteor shower will peak from late evening April 21, until dawn April 22, 2025. However, the entire duration of the event is from April 17 to April 26.

NASA says that the Lyrids are known for their "fast and bright meteors". And while this event isn't usually as spectacular as the Perseids in August, scientists say that the Lyrids "can surprise watchers with as many as 100 meteors seen per hour".

The Lyrids don’t normally leave those long, glowing dust trains behind them as they fall through the Earth's atmosphere, but they can produce the occasional bright flash called a fireball, says NASA.

Live Science says that the Lyrids are the debris left from comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher that can be witnessed as the Earth passes through its remnants. According to Space, Thatcher is a long-period comet that orbits the sun every 415 and a half years.

The Lyrids tend to offer around 10 to 15 meteors per hour, though Earth Sky says that there have been reports of "uncommon surges", that can bring up to 100 meteors an hour.