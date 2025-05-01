Paul Rudd Invites ‘Smartless’ Podcast to Record in Rhinebeck, NY

When will Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes bring their Smartless podcast to Rhinebeck, New York?

For those who've never tuned in to Smartless, each week the three Hollywood A-listers take turns surprising the other two hosts with a secret celebrity guest to interview. The show has welcomed heavy hitters like Bill Gates, George Clooney, Paul McCartney and a trio of former presidents.

In 2023, the long-time celebrity friends went on the road with their podcast, visiting cities across the country and interviewing famous guests in front of a live audience. The tour was made into a Netflix special, which catapulted the already popular podcast to the top of the charts.

Smartless Hitting the Road Again?

During this week's episode, Sean Hayes surprised Arnett and Bateman by booking Paul Rudd as a guest. During his introduction, the group discovered that Rudd owns a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York and they had lots of questions. While Jason Bateman is pretty familiar with the Poughkeepsie area, calling the city "beautiful" in a former podcast and expressing his desire for his daughter to go to school at Vassar, it seems that Will Arnett has no idea where Rhinebeck is.

When questioning Rudd about his part-ownership of Samuel's Sweet Shop on East Market Street, he wondered if Rhinebeck was within walking distance from Manhattan. Rudd went on to explain where Rhinebeck is and how he purchased the business with two friends, including his neighbor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, after its owner, Ira Gutner, passed away.

Will Smartless Broadcast from Samuel's in Rhinebeck, New York?

Listeners who tuned into this week's Paul Rudd interview may have witnessed the genesis of Smartless' next live tour. After over an hour speaking with the star, Bateman, Arnett and Hayes lamented the fact that they had too many questions they never got to ask. The trio questioned whether Rudd could possibly be the first guest to warrant breaking their "no repeat" rule, inviting him back on the show for a second time.

Bateman quickly chimed in, calling back to an invitation from Rudd for the trio to be his guest at Samuel's in Rhinebeck, with the idea that he would be perfect for the next Smartless live tour. Hayes and Arnett quickly agreed, leaving many wondering if this could actually happen.

Imagine how great it would be for the podcast to visit celebrities in their hometowns, interviewing them at their favorite hangouts? When inviting the trio to Rhinebeck, Rudd did offer them free Clodhoppers, a snack that consists of peanut butter, pretzels, and graham crackers dipped in chocolate, one of the celebrities favorite items at his candy shop.

Who could pass up that sweet deal?

