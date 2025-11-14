Only One Hudson Valley Hospital Scores ‘A’ in Latest Assessment

According to a recent report, only one Hudson Valley hospital has a perfect score when it comes to patient safety.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national rating system that evaluates how well hospitals prevent errors, injuries and infections. Twice a year, each hospital is given a letter grade from A to F based on more than 30 patient safety measures. These include things like staffing levels, hand-hygiene practices, surgical outcomes and the effectiveness of systems designed to catch problems before they reach a patient.

Hudson Valley Hospital Gets Top Safety Score in Latest Assessment

Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck was the only hospital in the Mid-Hudson to receive an A. According to Leapfrog, this marks the third straight cycle the hospital has earned the top rating. The score reflects how the facility performed on safety indicators and not patient experience or amenities.

How Other Local Hospitals Scored

While none of the other hospitals in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster or Sullivan county failed the assessment, none of them scored an A either. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie received a C. MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie also earned a C. Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown received a C, while Catskill Regional in Harris scored a D. Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall in Newburgh received a B.

These grades can change every six months, but they offer a snapshot of how each facility is doing when it comes to preventing harm. Leapfrog says the data is pulled from Medicare reports, hospital surveys and public records.

What an 'A' Grade Really Means

While Northern Dutchess Hospital highlighted its infection control measures, staff training and safety protocols in its announcement, it’s important to note what an A actually represents. The score does not guarantee perfect care, nor does it measure everything about a hospital’s performance. It focuses only on preventable harm. That means how well a facility avoids medication errors, surgical complications, bedsores, falls and infections.

The Rhinebeck hospital has received several other prestigious rankings this year, including coming in 7th out of 243 community hospitals in the nation by Vizient and ranking 15th out of 25 New York State hospitals by Newsweek. Last year, Northern Dutchess Hospital earned a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, one of only 10 hospitals in New York to do so.

What Patients Should Know

Leapfrog says the safety grades are intended to help patients compare hospitals in the same region. They are not a replacement for medical advice, but can be a useful tool when choosing where to go for planned procedures.

If you want to check the full list of New York hospital grades for fall 2025, the results are available on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade website.

