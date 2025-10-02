The Hudson Valley is rallying to help after a devastating fire severely damaged a pillar of the community.

The Village of Rhinebeck is still recovering after a fire tore through the American Legion Post 429, leaving the historic veterans hall badly damaged. The blaze began upstairs and spread to the canteen and banquet hall, wiping out spaces that have served generations of local families, veterans, and community groups.

For decades, the Legion has been more than just a gathering spot for veterans. It has hosted Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, fishing clubs, and countless fundraisers, while its hall has been the site of family milestones like weddings, anniversaries, and other important celebrations. Now the people who have spent years giving back are the ones in need.

Adding to the hardship, the Legion’s insurance claim was denied, forcing members to begin the long and expensive process of rebuilding on their own while lawyers sort out the red tape. Commander John Imperato says the immediate goal is to reopen the canteen and ballroom so the American Legion can start generating revenue again, but a full restoration will take much more time and money.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the costs necessary for the Legion to welcome the public back through its doors. So far, only a small fraction of the funds have been raised, so the public is being urged to donate if they can to help keep the Legion alive for the next generation.

Anyone wishing to support the effort can donate directly through the official fundraiser on GoFundMe for the Rhinebeck American Legion Post 429.