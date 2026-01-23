We're expecting one of the biggest snow storms New York has seen in decades this weekend and local municipalities are gearing up with snow emergencies/ordinances.

The National Weather Service (Albany) has posted a WINTER STORM WARNING beginning at 7am on Sunday, January 25th until 7pm on Monday, January 26th. Widespread heavy snowfall is expected with snow accumulation totaling 12-24”.

NYS Governor Kathy Hochul has also declared a State of Emergency for the state in advance of the storm.

Here's a list of what to expect in your area:

Dutchess County Braces for Frigid Temps and Winter Storm

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino is warning residents to be prepared for the storm this weekend and has declared a State of Emergency.

Under the State of Emergency, County Executive Serino issued an emergency order restricting travel in Dutchess County that will be effective starting 5am on Sunday until 5pm on Monday. County offices will be closed on Monday, January 26.

“We are braced for a major winter event this Sunday and Monday," County Executive Sue Serino said. "To ensure public safety and allow road crews to keep up with the storm, we have issued an emergency order banning travel in Dutchess County starting from 5 a.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, and I ask residents to please abide by it for everyone’s safety.”

The emergency order restricts travel on roadways in Dutchess County on Sunday and Monday except for emergency vehicles and essential personnel such as medical and health facility personnel; law enforcement and public safety personnel; first responders; utility, maintenance and public works personnel; snow removal sanding, salting and clearing operations personnel; facility operations persons deemed necessary for plant operations by their employers; and public and government personnel involved in emergency operations.

Other important storm updates:

Dutchess County Public Transit service will be cancelled on Sunday and Monday.

Dutchess County Parks will be closed Sunday and Monday, as Parks employees will be assisting with snow removal operations.

Dutchess County Government offices, including Office for the Aging Friendship Centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 26th.

Wappingers Falls Snow Ordinance

The Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department Friday January 23, 2026 announced a snow ordinance which means you CANNOT park on the streets of the village while the winter storm warning is in effect: 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

The snow ordinance begins one hour before the warning start time, and doesn't end until 48 hours AFTER 7 p.m. Monday, (unless the Mayor declares otherwise.)

"Please plan accordingly and ensure you remove your vehicles from the public roadway to avoid ticketing and towing, and to allow emergency crews to operate efficiently," the Police Department said. "Avoid unnecessary travel as conditions are expected to be hazardous."

Port Jervis: Cars will be towed

The city of Port Jervis sent out an advisory Friday:

Please be advised that vehicles parked on city streets obstructing snow removal will be towed at owners expense per city code.

Town of Newburgh State of Emergency

Newburgh Town Supervisor Gil Piaquadio has declared a Local State of Emergency "due to the impending severe winter storm that poses threat to life and property."

The State of Emergency on travel begins Sunday January 25th, 2026 at midnight until Tuesday January 27th, 2026 at midnight.

To ensure safety, only emergency personnel, essential employees and emergency travel are permitted on the roadways during this winter storm.

Sullivan County

Sullivan County Manager Josh Potosek is urging "everyone in the County to get ready for this weekend’s snowstorm and very cold temperatures."

“We’re forecast to be in the bullseye of this storm, which could dump as much as two feet of snow on some areas of the County,” Potosek warned. “Getting around may be nearly impossible Sunday into Monday, so now is the time to prepare for an up-to-48-hour disruption of our normal routines.”

Anyone in or travelling through Sullivan County Sunday and Monday should take proper precautions, Potosek urged.

“Stock up now on any essentials, like water and food, and be ready for power outages by having fresh batteries – including a battery-powered radio – on hand, in case Internet or cell service goes down,” he stated. “For those who find themselves without power or heat, our warming centers will be open straight through from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. They are located at the Liberty United Methodist Church on North Main Street in Liberty and St. John’s Episcopal Church on St. John Street in Monticello.”

Temperatures are also forecasted to be in the single digits – with wind chills below zero – before, during and after the storm.

“If you have to go out during that time, make sure not only that you’re dressed for the weather (including appropriate footwear) but also that you have a flashlight, blanket and drinkable water in your vehicle, should you get stuck enroute,” Potosek said.