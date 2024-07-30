Celeb Visits ‘Beautiful’ Poughkeepsie, Wants Child to Move There

An A-list celebrity has fallen in love with Poughkeepsie, New York after a secret visit and is now seeking help from a former Friends star to move his daughter there.

Jason Bateman recently revealed that he and his daughter took an under-the-radar trip to Poughkeepsie this spring. The Ozark star discussed the visit during a recent episode of Smartless, a podcast he hosts with friends and fellow celebrities Will Arnet and Sean Hayes.

Each week, one of the famous hosts surprises the other two with a celebrity guest. Monday's episode featured a visit from Lisa Kudrow. During her introduction, Hayes mentioned that the former Friends star graduated from Vassar College, which drew immediate attention from Bateman who interrupted to proclaim that the school's campus was "beautiful".

Jason Bateman and Daughter Visit Poughkeepsie, New York

During the course of the interview, the conversation returned to Kudrow's time as a biology major at Vassar College. That's when Bateman revealed that he and his daughter recently took a tour of the Poughkeepsie campus. Bateman's oldest daughter, Francesca, is now 17 and apparently shopping for colleges.

Bateman jokingly asked Kudrow if she could help get Francesca into Vassar since she is one of their most famous alums. Hayes asked the former Arrested Development star if his daughter was genuinely interested in attending the prestigious school.

While Bateman declined to reveal what schools Francesca was considering, he continued to wax poetically about how beautiful the Vassar campus is, likening it to Hogwarts from the Harry Potter series of books. Kudrow agreed, joking that the school is so beautiful "a lot of people end up at Vassar just from the tour." When asked if she loved her experience at the Poughkeepsie college, Kudrow fondly responded, "With all my heart."

Celebrity Graduates of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York

Vassar College boasts a long list of celebrity students. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Jane Fonda, Jackie Kennedy, Justin Long, Anthony Bourdain, Mark Ronson and Mike D of the Beastie Boys have all been enrolled in the Poughkeepsie school.

If Francesca Bateman does choose to move to Poughkeepsie, she certainly won't be the first child of a celebrity to attend Vassar. William H. Macy, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks and Stephen King have all sent their kids to learn at the Poughkeepsie college.

