The last week has been a wildly active one for members of the New Rochelle Police Department. Yesterday we reported on a robbery incident that occurred in the city just days ago, where thieves managed to steal thousands dollars worth of luxury items from unsuspecting victims. You can read our coverage of that incident in the link provided below.

Previous Coverage: Thieves Steal Thousands in Luxury Items in Westchester County Armed Robbery

As police were just opening the book on that investigation, mere hours later on the same day, New Rochelle Police were required at another incident, this one being more violent with a victim who was in need of medical treatment.

Slashing Incident in New Rochelle

This slashing incident occurred on during the evening of Monday April 28, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, police were called and requested to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital after they tended to a walk-in slashing victim.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Officers responded to the hospital and encountered the unidentified 34-year old male victim. The victim walked into the hospital with a severe laceration to one side of his face, extending from near his ear to his mouth. The wound would require treatment in the form of 60-stitches.

Canva Canva loading...

Following the treatment, officers made the attempt at questioning the victim to progress their investigation and gather information on the attacker, however the victim was characterized as being "uncooperative" and refused to provide any details about the incident or even where it occurred.

Canva Canva loading...

Suspect Slasher Found

Following the failed attempt at gathering information from the victim, officers left the hospital seemingly having hit a dead end. Soon after though, police dispatch reported receiving a call from the MTA Police at Grand Central Station. The call was for an individual who confessed to being the slasher.

Get our free mobile app

According to the MTA Police, the individual identified as 26-year old Dante Frazier of Cambria Heights, NY, approached officers, confessed to the slashing and provided the pocket knife used in the attack. Frazier also stated that the incident took place at 117 Guion Place. New Rochelle Detectives would respond to that same address and discovered the blood evidence on the sidewalk.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Later Officers would transport Frazier to New Rochelle Police Headquarters where he was then further questioned. The investigation would reveal that Mr. Frazier and the victim were acquainted with one another but had gotten into heated verbal dispute. The dispute grew violent when Mr. Frazier drew the pocket knife, slashed the victim and then fled.

Dante Frazier was placed under arrest and charged with the felony crime of Assault in the First Degree, as well as Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree which is a misdemeanor. The press release concluded with a statement that the police investigation is still open and that anyone with additional information is urged to contact the department at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State "The number of unusual incidents has increased 132% from 5,980 in 2011 to 13,870 in 2020. These higher incident numbers were largely due to increases in assaults on incarcerated individuals (+81%), assaults on staff (+86%), contraband (+130%), disruptive behavior (+372%), and staff use of weapons (+1,035%)." In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York. New York released a report with the most recent number of violent assaults on inmates in state prisons. There were 134 inmate deaths noted in the report, although it doesn't break down the prisons where each death occurred or who caused them. Here's a look at some of the general violent incidents reported for 2020, which is the most recent data reported by the state. Compared to 10 years ago, inmate assaults have almost doubled. In 2011 there were 666 and in 2020 there were 1,205 reported. These numbers do not include inmate assaults on staff members. Overall, the number of unusual incidents includes things like assaults, deaths, accidents, sexual misconduct, and disruptive behavior. According to the state,In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025