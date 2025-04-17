“Suspicious” Hotel Fire Unveils Major Drug Operation in Westchester County

In something that sounds like it was the latest script written for your favorite crime drama, law enforcement in Westchester County have released new details on narcotics investigation in the City of New Rochelle. The key difference in this case compared to others, is that this investigation only started after the flames were put out on a hotel fire.

Hotel Fire in New Rochelle

This entire operation began on the night of Sunday, April 6, 2025. That night at approximately 9:19pm, officers from the New Rochelle Police Department were called and reported to the Marriot Residence Inn. The call was for what was described as a "suspicious fire".

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, the fire had originated at a location on the hotel's seventh (7th) floor. Luckily, the hotel's own fire suppression system was able to control the blaze, though it did leave the entire floor flooded in the aftermath.

An investigation into what caused the fire is what made it necessary to call in New Rochelle Detectives to begin a different investigation. What was unveiled in the fire's aftermath was evidence of a clandestine drug lab, including cocaine as well as materials suggesting the suspect was processing it into crack cocaine.

Detectives Hotel Narcotics Investigation

When New Rochelle Detectives arrived on the scene, they quickly were able to gather information and began tracking down their suspect. What they learned was that one individual was taken to a hospital in Queen, NY to be treated for burns sustained in the fire.

That suspect was identified as 47-year old, Pedro Marte of New York, NY. Marte in the fire had sustained burns to his right arm, as well as his torso and his foot. Marte would later be transferred to another facility and after that, Detectives officially placed him under arrest. At the time, Marte was last listed as being in stable condition.

Following the arrest of Marte, Detectives would continue his their investigation and would find new evidence taking their attention in another direction. That direction lead Detectives to a storage facility in New Rochelle where Marte had rented out a unit.

Just two days later on April 8th, Detectives with a search warrant in hand were able to investigate and search the unit rented by Marte. That search yielded a wealth of drugs and drug-related items including...

a five-foot kilo press

numerous kilo stamps

approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine

one half ounce of fentanyl

a large quantity of cutting agents

drug packaging materials

acetone (commonly used in drug making processes)

multiple scales and additional paraphernalia.

According to the latest press release, the suspect Marte has been remanded to the Westchester County Jail where he is still receiving medical treatment to the burns he suffered in the fire. It is also anticipated that once he is released from medical care, Marte will face be facing enhanced charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree, which is also an A-II Felony.

At present the investigation remains active and New Rochelle Police have their phone lines open. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the general non-emergency line at (914) 654-2300, or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

