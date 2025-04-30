In recent days, law enforcement in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle have had their hands full with a number of calls and new cases that are now officially under investigation. One of these new cases began early this week following a call for a reported armed robbery at a location in the city.

Luxury Item Robbery

The incident in question reportedly occurred earlier this week as the hours of Sunday night, shifted into early Monday morning. At approximately 2:30am, New Rochelle Police were alerted to and responded to the call for a robbery in progress in the area of 130 Pelham Road.

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, the call came in from a witness who observed the suspicious activity. When Police arrived on the scene, they spotted a a White Ford F-150 Lightning fleeing at high rate of speed.

Police attempted to pursue and maintain visual contact with the vehicle but contact was eventually lost. Following the loss of the suspect vehicle, Officers made contact with the victims of the robbery. The two victims reported that they were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects. No descriptive information was provided in the press release of the victims or the suspects themselves.

The victims stated that the robbery occurred as they parked and exited their vehicle. It was at that moment that they were ambushed by the suspects, who tried to restrain them with duct tape. The attempt failed however and the victims managed to break free, which then caused the suspects to flee.

Stolen Items and Police Search

While the victims were able to break free of the suspects attempted restraint, it does not mean the thieves were unsuccessful entirely. The suspected thieves did manage to steal a significant amount of valuables. The valuables would include "luxury products" with an estimated value of over $45,000, car keys, and an iPhone.

As previously mentioned, the New Rochelle Police have begun and are continuing to investigate this case. As to be expected, they are seeking information on the White Ford F-150 Lightning that fled the scene and information on the three suspects.

Anyone with relevant information is is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

