ShopRite Closing Hudson Valley Stores for Easter Sunday

If you're planning on getting groceries delivered or heading to the store this weekend you'll need to make some adjustments.

ShopRite announced this week that they will be closing on Sunday, April 12. In a message on their Facebook page, the grocery store chain thanked its "dedicated associates for their extraordinary efforts at this extraordinary time."

On Easter Sunday the stores will be shut down so "associates can enjoy a day at home with their immediate family." In past years, ShopRite has remained open on Easter. But this year, they will be closing to give their workers a much-needed day off. Stores will reopen on Monday.

Those who are ordering home delivery through third-party businesses, such as Instacart, should check delivery times. As of Wednesday, the service was still scheduling deliveries for Sunday, even though ShopRite will not be open. Customers can reschedule their deliveries by editing their orders on Instacart's website and mobile app.

Inventory at local grocery stores have been even more sparse this week due to the Passover and Easter holidays. Customers are hopeful that this day off will also allow stores time to catch up and restock shelves.

