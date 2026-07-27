Entire Stretch of Busy Dutchess County Route to be Repaved Soon

A timeline has just been released for road construction on one of the busiest routes in Dutchess County, affecting those driving through East Fishkill, Wappinger, LaGrange and Poughkeepsie.

If it feels like construction season has taken over the Hudson Valley, you're not imagining things. Nearly every day there's another road project, bridge repair or lane closure popping up somewhere in the region. Now, another major project is about to get underway, and this one is likely to affect just about everyone who drives in Dutchess County.

Google Maps Google Maps

After months of advocacy, the Town of Wappinger has announced that the New York State Department of Transportation will begin paving nearly the entire length of Route 376, stretching from East Fishkill all the way north to Raymond Avenue at Vassar College in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to Town Supervisor Joseph Cavaccini, the state's contractor plans to begin work during the week of August 2. Most of the paving will take place overnight in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during the day.

The project covers roughly ten miles of Route 376 through the towns of East Fishkill, Wappinger, LaGrange and Poughkeepsie. It also includes a short section of Route 113. Drivers can expect lane closures while crews are working, but those closures are expected to occur only during active construction hours.

Google Maps Google Maps

For anyone who travels Route 376 regularly, the project has been a long time coming. The roadway serves as a major north-south route through central Dutchess County, connecting neighborhoods, schools, shopping centers, businesses and medical offices. It also carries thousands of commuters every day traveling between East Fishkill, Wappingers Falls and Poughkeepsie.

Before the new asphalt is laid, crews are expected to begin incidental work during the week of August 2, with milling and paving scheduled to begin around August 10.

The state contractor expects the entire project to be finished by December 31, although the majority of the paving work will be completed during the summer and fall construction season.