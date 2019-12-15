Shooter Claiming Self-Defense Released Pending Investigation

The man who was responsible for the shooting death of a Poughkeepsie man, who claimed self-defense has been released pending an investigation.

Update:

The shooter was released from Police custody pending a Grand Jury investigation.

The investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Background:

On December 9, at approximately 12:09 pm County and City 911 received phone calls reporting a shooting in the area of 1 Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie. One of the callers was, in fact, the person who had shot the deceased.

This caller claimed self-defense in the phone call and requested EMS be sent to the scene also. Responding Officers found the person shot, 21-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident Mark I. Johnson Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 pm. A handgun was recovered from under this person.

The shooter, a 24 year old Poughkeepsie resident, waited at the scene for Police to arrive. He claimed self-defense to the Police and requested an attorney.

The shooter, a holder of a Dutchess County Pistol Permit, had unloaded the handgun used prior to police arrival and placed it on the front seat of his vehicle and turned it over to the police. He was brought to Police HQ.

The Dutchess County Public Defender was notified and came to Police HQ and conferred with the shooter. The Public Defender invoked the shooter's right to remain silent.

Two witnesses came to Police HQ and gave statements as to what they saw and heard.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO