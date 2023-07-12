Shockingly Low Prices Unveiled at Dutchess County Library Bookstore

There are great deals to be discovered in Pleasant Valley, NY.

The Pleasant Valley Free Library is a free association library operating under the laws of the State of New York governing Free Libraries. The chief objective of the Library is to provide the people of Pleasant Valley with an effective, friendly, and responsive Free Library service of high quality, capable of evolving and expanding with the needs of the community. They are also a legally designated Dutchess County Heating and Cooling Center.

In 2018, the library sadly had a fire that destroyed much of the space, and the library was forced to move to a much smaller temporary spot before a New Pleasant Valley Library opened its doors in February of 2022.

The library has hosted some great events over the years including an appearance from Buddy The Elf back in 2021 and hosting a Banned Book Week in 2022. Friends of the Pleasant Valley Library took to social media this week to get the word out on a new bookshop that has opened at the library, offering amazingly low prices on great items.

New Book Shop at Pleasant Valley Free Library

Located in the front of the Pleasant Valley Library, is a new bookshop with books DVDs, CDs, and even video games for sale. And for super cheap!

The prices are as follows:

CDs are 5 for $1.00

DVDs are 5 for $1.00

Kids' Books are 5 for $1.00

Adult Books are 6 for $5.00

Puzzles are 6 for $5.00

The bookstore is open during the same hours as the library, Monday through Thursday 10am-8pm, Friday 12pm-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm, closed on Sundays. They are accepting donations for items in great condition on Wednesdays between 10am and 7pm, and Saturdays 10am-1pm. There is also also a huge sale event being organized for the weekend of September 15th with more info to follow.