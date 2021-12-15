Buddy the Elf Appearing in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

An appearance from Buddy the Elf this Saturday in Pleasant Valley is being promoted on social media. Could actor Will Ferrell in fact be visiting the area?

The 2003 Family/Comedy Elf has got to be one of the great Christmas movies of all time. It's definitely one that I don't get tired of watching when it comes on tv during the holidays. The movie stars Will Ferrell and James Caan along with Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay, Peter Dinklage, Bob Newhart, and Ed Asner. It centers around Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves, who travels to New York City to meet his biological father. The movie also has a great scene involving Will Farrell getting into a fight with a department store Santa played by comedian Artie Lange.

Elf was a major commercial success when released in the U.S. grossing 220 million dollars with Ferrell's performance as Buddy the Elf praised by critics and audiences alike. I was scrolling through my Facebook feed the other day, as I often do, when I saw a posting from the Pleasant Valley Free Library advertising that Buddy the Elf will be meeting with kids this weekend to tell a story, do crafts and hand out candy canes. It got me wondering if Will Ferrell will actually be appearing as Buddy in Pleasant Valley.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like it will be a fun event for the family and if you want to attend you must register at the library. Get more info here. At the time of this posting, it looks like there are only 6 slots still available. I may have to sign up just to see if Will Ferrell shows up in costume LOL