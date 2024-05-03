Miami Grand Prix Watch Party Set For Hudson Valley

Indoor area racetrack hosting big watch party for Formula 1 event.

Formula One, commonly known as Formula 1 or F1, is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation. The FIA Formula One World Championship has been one of the world's premier forms of racing since its inaugural running in 1950. The word Formula in the name refers to the set of rules all participants' cars must follow. A Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as Grand Prix, which takes place in multiple countries and continents on either purpose-built circuits or closed public roads.

The Miami Grand Prix is a Formula One Grand Prix which was held for the first time during the 2022 season, with the event taking place at the Miami International Autodrome on a ten-year contract. This year's event is set to take place this weekend.

RPM Raceway is America's ultimate all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment destination providing an authentic, exhilarating and safe racing experience. Locations throughout the Northeast include Jersey City, NJ, Syracuse, NY, Farmingdale (Long Island) NY, Stamford, CT and Poughkeepsie, NY.

RPM Raceway in the Poughkeepsie Galleria opened its doors in January 2020, next to Regal Cinemas. The destination features more than 40,000 square feet of adventure including a quarter-mile European-style racing track, racing simulator and state-of-the-art arcade.

F1 Miami Grand Prix Watch Party at RPM Raceway @Poughkeepsie Galleria

The Big Watch Party is this Sunday, May 5th from 4-6pm and it will include food and drink specials and prizes. RPM Raceway is partnering with Monster Energy for the event with a prize package giveaway for 2 of the biggest RPM race fans that includes race vouchers and arcade cards. Bring the family out for this fun event this weekend in Poughkeepsie!