Can You Help Elvis Get a Hudson Valley Gig?

Bronx native and Elvis impersonator Gene DiNapoli looking to bring his act to Hudson Valley.

Gotta love Elvis! Who doesn't love the King? And you gotta appreciate the Elvis impersonators out there honoring one of the all time great performers. Elvis Presley was the "King of Rock n Roll", and is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century.

There have been Elvis impersonators throughout the Hudson Valley over the years, a matter of fact one guy by the name of Sebastian used to come out to radio events that we used to do years ago. We'd be at a car dealership, or some other area business and Sebastian dressed in full Elvis garb would break into song on his acoustic guitar and serenade listeners that stopped by. Always an interesting experience.

Gene DiNapoli has been performing as Elvis since the age of 14 (nearly 45 years!). The Bronx, NY native is known as Mr. Entertainment (wait, I thought that was me!?) LOL

attachment-Tigman Mr. Entertainment loading...

DiNapoli is not only an Elvis impersonator, but also an actor, DJ and MC, henceforth the name Mr. Entertainment. Shows that he does include the Elvis tribute, a Variety Show and a Blues Brothers Show. More info is available and booking info is available at his website here.

Mr. Entertainment Looking For a Hudson Valley Gig

Gene DiNapoli is looking to branch out to the Hudson Valley area with his Elvis tribute, and looking for venues that may want to book him. He posted to the Facebook group Hudson Valley Events and Activities and got quite the reaction with people recommending area hot spots for him to perform at. One venue, a personal favorite spot, even commented that they would be interested in booking him. The Hopewell Inn which was voted #1 Voted Dive Bar in the Hudson Valley, is a popular spot for great food, drinks and live music. They've got the beach yard in the summer and the popular Fin the Shark mascot. Lots of fun last summer at Hopewell Inn, maybe we'll get Elvis there soon!

Get our free mobile app

Check out Gene DiNapoli's Elvis Tribute Promo Video below and if you have a Hudson Valley Spot that you'd like to book him at, contact Mr. Entertainment here.