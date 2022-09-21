Pleasant Valley Free Library is hosting Banned Books Week this week.

We've all heard a lot about banned books as of late. many books are censored by religious authorities or the government. There was even a Banned Book Fair held in Kingston over the summer.

Banned Books Week is currently taking place (Sept. 18 through 24) and according to BannedBooksWeek.Org, the annual event celebrating the freedom to read was established in 1982 in response to the sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us."

Banned Books Week is regularly held each year in September to draw national attention to the harms of censorship, and highlight the value of free and open access to information.

Get our free mobile app

Banned Books Week at Pleasant Valley Free Library

Pleasant Valley Free Library in Pleasant Valley, NY is taking part in Banned Books Week this week and they took to social media to get the word out with overwhelming positive support.

A posting on the Pleasant Valley Free Library official Facebook page says "It's banned book week. Be a rebel and read a banned book. You know you want too!!!" And they also include a quote from writer Judy Blume.

“Something will be offensive to someone in every book, so you've got to fight it.”

-Judy Blume



Comments on the post included one from Sarah Cahill Funk that read, "I can't love this enough!!!"

attachment-306370460_769123814199980_8692325363318600196_n loading...

Pleasant Valley Free Library is located at 1584 Main Street in Pleasant Valley, NY.

Hudson Valley Bookstores with More Book stores are more than just books. Some offer coffee, some offer beer and others have thrift shop items on the shelves. Here are some great places to find books and more in the Hudson Valley