Shake Shack Giving Away Free Burgers At New York State Locations

Shake Shack is offering free burgers at restaurants across New York state, and we have the Oscars to thank?

The popular fast food franchise continues to expand through the country. The company had previously announced plans to open 70 new restaurants in the U.S., including one in the Gateway Shopping Center in Port Chester.

Shake Shack is also now available at the Thruway Rest Stop in Hannacroix, NY.

Other Hudson Valley Shake Shacks

Their current Westchester spots include the Cross County Center in Yonkers, Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale, and in the Savor food court at The Westchester in White Plains, according to LoHud.

There is also a Shake Shack restaurant in Central Valley at Woodbury Common, as well as their first Rockland County store, which opened in 2021 on West Route 59 in Nanuet. You can also find a Shake Shack in Danbury, near the Danbury Fair Mall.

Free Burgers at Shake Shack? There is a Bit of a Catch

Today reports that Shake Shack is offering a free SmokeShack burger with a minimum $10 purchase, from now until March 18.

The offer is part of the burger chain's Hollywood’s Biggest Night promotion.

Back on March 4, Shake Shack predicted the 96th annual Academy Awards would last 3 hours and 31 minutes. Since the awards special ran under the predicted time, everyone in New York and nationwide will get the SmokeShack burger, says Today.

