New Shake Shack To Open in Lower Hudson Valley

Shake Shack continues to expand, and soon a new location will open in the lower Hudson Valley. The franchise, based out of New York City, currently has 262 locations in the United States with plans for further expansion.

Shake Shack Expansion

The popular burger chain just announced the addition of three plant-based menu options at all locations, which were developed with the help of A.I., according to Business Insider.

Shake Shack had previously announced their plans to open 70 new restaurants in the U.S. in 2023, as well as their first Canadian location by 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Shake Shack to Open New Location in Westchester, NY

LoHud is reporting that Shake Shack will open its newest location at 421 Boston Post Road in the Gateway Shopping Center in Port Chester. While there is no opening date set as of now, this will mark the franchise's fourth Westchester County location.

See Also: There Was a Time Some Thought In-N-Out Burger Was Coming to New York

Other Hudson Valley Shake Shacks

Their current Westchester spots include the Cross County Center in Yonkers, Central Park Avenue in Hartsdale, and in the Savor food court at The Westchester in White Plains, according to LoHud.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There is also a Shake Shack restaurant in Central Valley at Woodbury Common, as well as their first Rockland County store, which opened in 2021 on West Route 59 in Nanuet. You can also find a Shake Shack in Danbury, near the Danbury Fair Mall.

Newly Renovated White Castle Reopens in Lower Hudson Valley

In other fast food-related news, a White Castle restaurant that had been temporarily closed in the lower Hudson Valley has now reopened, and it looks it there have been some upgrades.

LoHud is reporting that the White Castle location in Nanuet on Route 59 has reopened with new renovations. According to White Castle's Vice President, the now has a brand-new dining room and kitchen. Other new options include digital menu boards, for easier customer access.

White Castle Locations in the Area

The Rockland location is not exactly new though. According to the establishment's Vice President, the Nanuet restaurant has been around for 38 years.

According to the store locater, there is another White Castle on South Broadway in Yonkers, as well as numerous spots in the Bronx and New York City.