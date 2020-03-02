See Brit Floyd at UPAC in Kingston

If you love the music of Pink Floyd, you are definitely going to want to tune in to The Boris and Robyn Show this week. We've got your chance at tickets for Brit Floyd at UPAC in Kingston on Friday March 13.

Brit Floyd is considered by many to be the greatest Pink Floyd cover band. This year's tour is called the Echoes 2020 Tour, and they will actually be doing a 23 minute note for note performance of the song Echoes. That plus songs from the massive Pink Floyd catalog. Make sure you're listening all this week for your chance to win the tickets.

Plus we'll have up to the minute traffic and news, rock news, the stoner report, Commander Tom will update us on Veterans events on Wednesday, attorney Jonna Spilbor is our guest with legal advice on Thursday and much more. It's all happening this week on The Boris and Robyn Show. Thanks for listening.

