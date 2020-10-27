Bardavon Live Concert Series Will Help Music Venues

There’s no doubt about it. 2020 has dealt us a pretty crappy hand. Weird weather, fires, and a global pandemic, just to name a few. So many businesses and whole industries have been hurt by the covid pandemic, and one of those is the music industry. Live concerts aren’t happening, and there’s no word when they will safely happen again. And independent music venues are really hurting.

Enter Lucinda Williams and The Bardavon. Bardavon Presents will stream a series of live themed concerts with Lucinda Williams. The streams kick off this Thursday, Oct. 29 with Running Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty, in honor of what would have been Tom’s 70th birthday on Oct. 20. Other themes will include significant eras, music styles, legendary artists and some surprises. Future streams are scheduled for Nov. 12, 19, and Dec. 3, 17, and 31.

Lucid Williams is calling the series Lu’s Jukebox, and she created it to help participating venues like The Bardavon 1869 Opera House right here in Poughkeepsie and the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston. You can get tickets and access the streams through Mandolin. Like so many artists, Lucinda Williams spent many nights playing smaller, independent venues. In fact, she has played the Bardavon and UPAC several times.

For more information about the Lu’s Jukebox streaming concert series, check out the Bardavon Presents facebook page or website, or the Lucinda Williams facebook page. And consider becoming a member of The Bardavon if you are not one yet. It's a great way to support local independent music venues and a great organization.