5 Amazing Live Concerts in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

Summer is coming to a close, all the signs are there. In fact, this is actually the last weekend of August, so we should spend it doing something we love to do. I know that there are lots of people here in the Hudson Valley that would put see live music on the top of that list of things to do. Luckily, we live in an area where we have great music venues and a choice of places to go to see a live show. Here are a few concerts happening this weekend in the Hudson Valley.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel is kicking off the weekend with a great show. John Fogerty will be hitting the stage at Bethel Woods tonight starting at 7:30. If you love CCR, you’re going to love seeing John Fogerty.

The Dutchess County Fair is happening this weekend in Rhinebeck, and you can catch Bruce in the USA in the Grandstand tomorrow, Aug. 28 starting at 8PM. Obviously, it’s a Bruce Springsteen tribute show, and a great one at that.

Bearsville Theater in Woodstock has an awesome show tonight. NRBQ will be playing from 8PM - 11PM. If you’ve never seen this fun band live, head to Woodstock tonight.

UPAC in Kingston presents Brit Floyd this Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8PM. This isn’t just any Pink Floyd cover band. Brit Floyd is one of the top Pink Floyd tribute bands who have been on television and world tours. It’s the next best thing to seeing Pink Floyd, which is never going to happen.

The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge is hosting the 2021 Summer Hoot today through this Sunday, Aug. 29. The Hoot is held outdoors, rain or shine. It’s 3 days of live music with over 20 bands including favorites The Mammals, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Uncle Rock and more.

If it’s live music you’re looking for, then this is a great weekend to be in the Hudson Valley. You’ve got your choice of live shows, both indoors and out. Enjoy!

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out

Remembering Woodstock '94 in Pictures A collection of 35mm photographs taken at the Woodstock '94 concert shows what it was like to be in the crowd and backstage at this historic Hudson Valley event.