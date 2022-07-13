Legendary Band Will Perform Iconic Album in Ulster County

Lowell George may not be a household name, but it is in my household and the households of many music lovers. If you’re not familiar, Lowell George was the main force behind the band Little Feat. He was an amazing songwriter and musician. Sadly, Lowell George died in 1979, but Little Feat kept going.

A lot of people, including me, have always felt that Little Feat was underappreciated. They got rock radio airplay, but they never seemed to reach the heights that they deserved. Yet, they’re still considered a legendary band and if you happen to hear Dixie Chicken, the tune will stay in your head all day. It’s in my head right now, and I’m okay with that.

One of the most iconic Little Feat albums is Waiting for Columbus. Some music critics and lovers might say it’s one of the most iconic live albums ever. It was recorded over seven shows in August of 1977. And if you are a fan of the song Dixie Chicken (and who’s not?), there is a 9-minute version of Waiting for Columbus that kills. This year, Little Feat is celebrating the 45th anniversary of Waiting for Columbus, and they’ll be performing the album on tour.

And all of us here in the Hudson Valley will have a chance to see this legendary band perform their famous live album… live. Little Feat will be at UPAC on Broadway in Kingston on Friday, Sept. 23 performing Waiting for Columbus in its entirety. What a treat! For more information about the Little Feat show and other shows coming to UPAC and the Bardavon, for ticket information, and to find out how to become a member, visit the Bardavon/UPAC website.

