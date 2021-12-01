Two Hudson Valley Entertainment Giants Join Forces

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it again. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live, especially if you’re a music lover. We have great concert venues, lots of talented musicians, and some very cool independent record stores. You can catch a great show just about any night of the week somewhere in the Hudson Valley.

Now, two of the Hudson Valley's favorite entertainment outlets have teamed up, and it’s going to make it easier for us to get tickets to some of the best shows in the area. Darkside Records at 611 Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie will now be selling tickets to select Bardavon and UPAC shows right in their store. The store and “box office” are open 7 days a week and come with the added bonus of you being able to shop for music, movies, gifts, and more. And there are no ticket fees when you pay cash. Pretty cool, huh?

Right now at Darkside Records, you can pick up tickets for The Nightmare Before Christmas on the big screen at UPAC on Broadway in Kingston on Dec. 17. They’ve also got tickets for Guster at UPAC on Jan. 13, and tickets for Anais Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman on Feb. 20 at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston. You can check the Darkside Records website for updates on which shows they'll have tickets for.

The Bardavon/UPAC and Darkside Records collaboration is a win/win. I can’t believe this smart move didn’t happen sooner. For more information about upcoming shows at The Bardavon and UPAC, and to find out how to become a member, visit their website. To find out more about Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie, and their awesome music and more, check out the Darkside website.

