Treat Your Family to a Free Showing of A Christmas Carol

Welcome to the 2020 Holiday Season. Sadly, lots of celebrations and traditions have had to be canceled, postponed, altered and rearranged due to this global pandemic. The celebration of Lights in Poughkeepsie, a long time tradition, had to be called off this year. Another long time tradition is taking your family to see A Christmas Carol at either The Bardavon or UPAC. This That has also changed, but there is some good news to share with you.

You and your family will still be able to enjoy a showing of A Christmas Carol. The Hudson Valley Philharmonic, Bardavon Presents and Ulster Ballet Company will be treating us to a free virtual performance of the 25th anniversary performance which was filmed in 2019 at the Ulster Performing Arts center in Kingston this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3PM.

Artistic Directors Scarlett Fiero and Quiedo Carbone, together with Woodstock resident and former New York City Ballet dancer turned choreographer Sara Miot, have produced an exciting, critically acclaimed ballet based on the classic Charles Dickens story. Now in it’s 26th anniversary year, featuring a cast of 65 dancers, actors, and stage professionals, this show is just what you’ll need to put you in the mood for the holidays. And it’s virtual, so you can enjoy it from the safety and comfort of your own living room.

For more information about this Sunday’s free virtual showing of A Christmas Carol, check out the event facebook page. To learn about The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and UPAC in Kingston, to become a member or to find out what shows are coming in 2021, visit the website.