The Return Of WPDH Thanksgiving Weekend Tradition

Thanksgiving festivities kick off on Thanksgiving Day Thursday with the return of a Hudson Valley tradition. Don't miss Arlo Guthrie's 1967 classic "Alice's Restaurant Massacree". We'll play it at 9am, Noon and 4pm.

Second Helping Weekend

As we get into the busy holiday season, and after the Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings has been served, we get ready for the annual Thanksgiving Weekend tradition at WPDH with a Second Helping Weekend. WPDH is serving up double shots of your favorite PDH artists all weekend long to get you through the holiday. From Aerosmith to ZZ Top, and all those greats in between. We got you covered. The WPDH Second Helping Weekend starts Friday morning. And don't forget to sign up to win tickets to see Guns N' Roses at SPAC July 26, 2026! Enter through the PDH mobile app.

WPDH Album of the Week

Then on Sunday night at 11pm, as we unwind from the busy holiday weekend, we bring you the WPDH Album of the Week: Lynyrd Skynyrd- Second Helping.

MCA MCA loading...

Released in 1974, Second Helping is Lynyrd Skynyrd's second studio album. The album featured the band's biggest single, "Sweet Home Alabama", which reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August of 1974. This was the first Lynyrd Skynyrd album to feature the band's trademark triple guitar attack. It was also the first to feature Leon Wilkeson on bass and the last to feature Bob Burns on drums. The album reached number 12 on the Billboard album charts and was certified Gold in Sept. 1974, Platinum, and eventually double Platinum in 1997. Other favorites on the album include "Don't Ask Me No Questions", "The Ballad of Curtis Lowe", "The Needle and the Spoon", and "Call Me the Breeze". Listen all weekend long to the Home of Rock and Roll for 50 years in the Hudson Valley, 101.5 WPDH! The WPDH Second Helping Weekend is Presented by Perfect Exteriors and the Home of Rock and Roll.