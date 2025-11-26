New York Among Top States for Giving Back This Thanksgiving
New study ranks which U.S. states are giving the most this Thanksgiving.
Giving back for Thanksgiving can involve volunteering at a soup kitchen, donating to food banks, or participating in a local food or clothing drive. Other ideas include making a meal for a family in need or performing small acts of kindness, like buying a coffee for someone behind you in line.
Ways to Volunteer and Donate
- Serve meals: Volunteer at a local soup kitchen or shelter to serve meals to those in need. Organizations like Feeding America have many Thanksgiving-related opportunities.
- Donate food or supplies: Organize a food drive at your workplace or school, or donate directly to a food bank. Consider donating needed items like canned goods, boxed meals, or fresh produce.
- Create a meal kit: Assemble a Thanksgiving meal basket for a family in need. You could include items like a turkey, stuffing, or canned goods.
- Support essential workers: Find local programs that are providing meals to frontline and essential workers. Some programs also accept donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Other Ways to Help
- Visit seniors: Bring baked goods or flowers to a local retirement home, or simply spend time talking with residents who may be alone during the holidays.
- Pay it forward: Buy a coffee for the person behind you at a drive-thru or pay for someone's groceries.
- Do a community service project: Organize a family-friendly project, like raking leaves for a neighbor or cleaning up a local park.
As Thanksgiving approaches, many of us are thinking about food, family, and football. But it's also a time to reflect on generosity and giving back.
The team at Hard Rock Bet set out to uncover which U.S. states are giving the most this Thanksgiving. We analyzed four key factors: Feeding America food bank numbers, formal volunteer rates, charitable contribution tax deductions, and Google search interest in ‘giving’ terms across the past year.
And, New York took the #5 spot for giving back this Thanksgiving. Here’s why:
- The state has 10 Feeding America food banks, ranking 4th nationwide.
- Almost 1 in 4 New Yorkers are formal volunteers.
- In the past year, the state saw 65,800 searches for terms such as 'volunteer opportunities near me', showing a strong desire to give back.
Here's a look at the top states:
|Rank
|State
|No. of Food Banks
|Volunteer Rate
|Charitable Contribution Deductions
|Search Demand for ‘Giving’ Terms
|Total 'Giving Score' (Out of 10)
|1
|California
|17
|23.2
|2,297,460
|123,400
|69.96
|2
|Texas
|17
|25.9
|825,220
|125,300
|56.78
|3
|Indiana
|24
|32.4
|133,970
|36,770
|44.78
|4
|Ohio
|12
|31.2
|237,720
|60,970
|37.16
|5
|New York
|10
|23.8
|830,520
|65,800
|35.58
|6
|Pennsylvania
|9
|31.7
|353,880
|48,480
|33.26
|7
|Florida
|8
|20.8
|640,050
|83,500
|32.16
|8
|Illinois
|4
|29.9
|429,910
|64,980
|30.52
|9
|Utah
|1
|47
|175,420
|14,480
|30.51
|10
|Virginia
|6
|32.1
|463,090
|33,580
|28.71
|11
|Washington
|2
|31.8
|314,520
|58,210
|27.60
|12
|Minnesota
|4
|40.3
|202,520
|12,180
|27.17
|13
|North Carolina
|7
|28.3
|325,260
|41,360
|26.24
|14
|Colorado
|4
|33.9
|254,800
|31,800
|25.68
|15
|Georgia
|7
|25.1
|462,320
|43,610
|25.18
