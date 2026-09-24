Students at Saugerties Junior/Senior High School were evacuated yesterday, September 23, after a reported bomb threat was discovered at the High School campus.

The Saugerties Central School District says law enforcement agencies responded and conducted a thorough sweep of the building Wednesday, with assistance from explosive-detection K-9 teams.

Once the building was cleared, students were safely dismissed to waiting buses and parent pick up.

Authorities ultimately determined there was no credible threat, and the campus was cleared for reoccupation.

The Saugerties Police Department is now investigating where the threat came from and says detectives are actively working to identify whoever was responsible.

Several agencies assisted with the response, including New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Dutchess and Orange County Sheriff's Offices, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, local fire departments and Diaz Ambulance.

School Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Roraback says while the threat was determined not to be credible, the incident still caused disruption and concern for students and families.

"While today’s threat was deemed not credible, that does not mean no harm was done. Please take a moment this evening to speak with your child about the seriousness of these situations and the consequences that can follow when the safety of our schools is at risk. Every year, across this country, thousands of students are arrested as a result of actual or implied threats to a school. What may be intended as “funny” can have severe lasting consequences."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saugerties Police Department or the school administration.