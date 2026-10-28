17 Hudson Valley Towns Announce Curfews for Halloween

We've compiled a list of 17 Hudson Valley communities that will have strict curfews aimed at keeping kids off the streets late on Halloween.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday night this year, several towns and cities throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties are either reemphasizing their current laws restricting when minors can be out in public or announcing new curfews. Some restrictions also apply to Mischief Night on Friday, October 30.

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Dutchess County Halloween Curfews

In the Town of Fishkill, anyone under 18 must be off public streets and other public areas between 8pm and 4am on October 30, 31 and November 1.

The Town of Wappinger has a permanent Halloween curfew restricting minors under 18 from public areas between 9pm and 4am on October 30 and 31.

In the Town of Pleasant Valley, minors under 18 are subject to a curfew from 9pm to 6am on October 30 and 31. The town adopted its Halloween curfew law in 2008.

The Town of Rhinebeck has different Halloween curfews depending on age. Children ten and younger must be off public streets by 8pm, while those ages 11 through 17 have until 11pm. Both restrictions remain in effect until dawn on November 1.

Rhinebeck's law applies only to areas of the town outside the incorporated Village of Rhinebeck.

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Orange County Halloween Curfews

In the City of Middletown, minors under 18 are subject to a Halloween curfew from 9pm to 6am, beginning October 29 and continuing through November 1.

The Village and Town of Woodbury both have Halloween curfew laws restricting minors under 18 from public areas between 8pm and 6am on October 30 and 31.

The Village of Warwick has announced a 9pm to 6am curfew for minors under 18 on October 30 and 31. Several village streets will also be closed to traffic on Halloween evening to accommodate trick-or-treaters.

In the Town of Blooming Grove, officials have announced a townwide curfew from 9pm to 6am on October 30 and 31.

The Town of Goshen has a permanent Halloween curfew restricting minors under 18 from public areas between 9pm and 6am on October 30 and 31.

The Town of Tuxedo also has a 9pm to 6am curfew on October 30 and 31 for minors under 18.

In the Town of Wallkill, children under 17 are subject to a curfew from 9pm to 6am on October 30, 31 and November 1.

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The Village of Maybrook has announced a 10pm to 6am curfew on October 30 and 31. Village officials have also designated 6pm to 8pm on Halloween night as trick-or-treating hours.

In the Town of Newburgh, officials have issued a Halloween proclamation restricting door-to-door trick-or-treating and other outdoor Halloween activities to the hours of 4pm to 9pm on October 30 and 31. Unlike some other municipalities, this restriction specifically addresses Halloween activities rather than establishing a general curfew for all minors.

This year, the City of Newburgh City Council has put forth a resolution that would restrict minors ages 16 and younger from public areas between 9pm and 6am on October 30 and 31.

The Village of Washingtonville has a permanent Halloween curfew law that normally begins at 6pm on October 30 and 31 for minors under 18. However, a summary of the Village Board's October 19 meeting indicates trustees approved changing the start time to 8pm for 2026 due to Halloween falling on a Saturday.

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Ulster County Halloween Curfews

The City of Kingston has announced an earlier Halloween curfew for 2026. Mayor Steven Noble issued an executive order requiring children under 16 to observe an 8pm curfew on Halloween night.

Exceptions to Halloween Curfews

Most of these laws are aimed at preventing unsupervised minors from gathering in public areas late at night. Many include exceptions for children accompanied by parents or guardians, employment, emergencies and supervised activities.

Parents should check their municipality's specific restrictions, as the rules and exceptions vary from community to community.

Other Hudson Valley communities may also have unpublicized restrictions in place, so it's best to check with your local ordinances before sending the kids out unsupervised on Saturday night.