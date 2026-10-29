Tina Fey and Other Celebs Spotted Filming in Wappingers Falls

The stars of the Netflix hit The Four Seasons have transformed a small park in Wappingers Falls into a working set.

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If you've driven past Mesier Park in the Village of Wappingers Falls, you may have noticed a flurry of activity going on. Tents, lights, generator trucks and other heavy equipment are surrounding the center of the park, which has been dressed to look like a farmers' market.

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The filming is part of a production frenzy that's been going on this week in several locations throughout the Hudson Valley. This week also saw street closures in Beacon and the City of Poughkeepsie as crews scramble to take advantage of the fall foliage at its full peak.

Filming has been going on in Mesier Park since Wednesday, featuring scenes with Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen and Marco Calvani. On Wednesday, the stars could be seen shooting several scenes in the early afternoon.

A casting call was put out earlier this month looking for locals willing to serve as background actors. Many of those Hudson Valley residents could be seen shuffling around behind Tina Fey and company, pantomiming silent conversations and pretending to shop at the staged market.

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It appears that the cast of The Four Seasons is really enjoying their time in the Hudson Valley. Several cast members, including Kerry Kenney-Silver were spotted taking in a showing of the film You Can See Everything at the Poughkeepsie Galleria during its opening weekend. The group, which also included Henningsen and Calvani, were gasping and laughing along with the rest of the crowd and engaged in animated conversation while leaving the theater.

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Seasons one and two of The Four Seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. No release date has been given for Season three, but you can bet that the Hudson Valley will be watching with added interest when it hits television screens sometime next year.