New York Police Need Help Finding Alleged Impersonator

New York State Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man accused of using a false identity to steal thousands of dollars.

Investigators say the suspect was able to walk into a bank and withdraw $9,000 using a fraudulent New York State driver's license. He then allegedly tried to pull off the same scheme at another bank, this time using a fake military identification card.

Police Searching for Suspect in $9,000 Bank Theft

According to a press release issued by New York State Police Troop K, the first incident happened on September 25 at the Bank of Greene County in Ravena. Police say the man presented a fraudulent New York State driver's license and successfully withdrew $9,000.

Investigators believe the same individual also attempted to withdraw another $9,000 from Arrow Bank in the Town of Glens Falls. During that attempted transaction, the suspect allegedly used a fraudulent military Veterans Affairs identification card. However, police say the second withdrawal was unsuccessful.

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State Police Asking Public to Identify Suspect

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston is now working to identify the man as part of a multi-jurisdictional grand larceny and criminal impersonation investigation.

Troopers have released photographs of the individual they are attempting to identify and are hoping someone recognizes him. Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about either incident is asked to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Callers should reference case number NY2601197370.

Police have not released the suspect's name or indicated whether additional banks may have been targeted.