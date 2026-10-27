Just How Safe Is Metro-North? New Crime Numbers Reveal the Answer

Hudson Valley residents who take Metro-North to New York City may be surprised to learn how safe their commute actually is.

New crime statistics released by Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday show that major crimes on Metro-North and other MTA commuter rail lines have dropped dramatically, reaching their lowest levels in four years.

According to the governor's office, major felonies on Metro-North, the Long Island Rail Road and Staten Island Railway dropped 20.1 percent during the first eight months of 2026 compared to the same period last year. The decrease follows a 16.4 percent reduction during the first eight months of 2025.

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Crime Plummets on Metro-North Trains

The new numbers should be welcome news for Hudson Valley commuters who regularly board Metro-North trains in Poughkeepsie, New Hamburg, Beacon and other stations along the Hudson Line.

According to the MTA, several serious crimes have seen significant declines across the three rail systems over the past two years. Burglaries are down 50 percent, robberies have fallen 39.3 percent and grand larcenies have decreased 18.1 percent. Vehicle thefts from station parking lots have also dropped 42.9 percent.

Perhaps most notably, there have been no reported rapes on any of the three rail systems since 2023.

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What's Behind the Significant Drop in Crime?

Governor Hochul credits increased police patrols, improved security cameras and new technology for helping to make commuter trains safer.

Metro-North employees now have access to real-time security information through tablets and cellular ticketing devices. The technology allows crews to quickly identify individuals involved in previous incidents and receive alerts about potential security threats.

The MTA says the new security strategy has helped reduce disorderly passenger incidents by 40 percent and fare disputes by 47 percent during the first six months of 2026. Requests for police assistance have also fallen 12 percent.

Crimes against railroad employees and MTA police officers have also declined significantly, with 107 reported during the first eight months of this year, compared to 240 during the same period in 2024.