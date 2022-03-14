Verdict: Three Consecutive Terms For Ulster County Domestic Violence Offender

Late last week, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office released sentencing information for a 49-year-old Saugerties man that was arrested for an assault that occurred nearly three years prior.

Jason Hinchey was sentenced on March 11, 2022, by the Honorable James Farrell, to three consecutive sentences of '1 1/3-to-4-year term of imprisonment.' The sentencing comes after Hinchey was convicted of three counts of felony Aggravated Family Offense and one count of felony Bail Jumping in the Second Degree. The jury verdict occurred on January 6th of this year.

Nearly three years ago, on March 28, 2019, Hinchey was arrested for assault charges for an incident that occurred in Saugerties and was found guilty of violently assaulting a woman and causing her physical injury. Reports indicate that the victim, Hinchey's former girlfriend, suffered a concussion and a fracture. It was also reported that Hinchey failed to appear in court regarding the charges, and later testified at the trial that his actions were in self-defense.

During sentencing, a note was made by the Court of the injuries that were inflicted upon the victim during multiple separate acts of violence, and also noted Hinchey's refusal to accept responsibility for his conduct. With regard to this case, and other crimes of domestic violence, Ulster County DA David Clegg stressed his office:

will fully prosecute crimes of domestic violence, taking every possible legal action to ensure accountability for the offender and protection for the victim.

In closing in their press release, the Ulster County District Attorney's office encouraged anyone who may be experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence to call the Ulster County Crime Victim's Assistance Program, 845-340-3443, or if in immediate danger, 911.

